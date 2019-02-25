An Oscars acceptance speech has been labelled "the quote of the night".
The short documentary Period. End of Sentence. was named best documentary short subject at today's Academy Awards.
The doco follows a group of Indian women who attempt to end stigmas around menstruation and begin making their own sanitary pads.
The Oscar award was accepted by the film's director Rayka Zehtabchi, who fought back tears to say: "I'm not crying because I'm on my period. I just can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar."
Advertisement
The speech was quickly labelled the "quote of the night" by Twitter users.