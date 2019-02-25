An Oscars acceptance speech has been labelled "the quote of the night".

The short documentary Period. End of Sentence. was named best documentary short subject at today's Academy Awards.

The doco follows a group of Indian women who attempt to end stigmas around menstruation and begin making their own sanitary pads.

The Oscar award was accepted by the film's director Rayka Zehtabchi, who fought back tears to say: "I'm not crying because I'm on my period. I just can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar."

Advertisement

The speech was quickly labelled the "quote of the night" by Twitter users.

“I can’t believe a film about menstruation won an Oscar” is my favorite quote of the night. #Oscars — Jillian Clare 📷 (@jillianclare) February 25, 2019

Literally anyone try to top “I can’t believe a movie about #menstruation just won an Oscar.” I dare you. #oscars — Bridget Kelleher (@bridgetkelleher) February 25, 2019

"I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!" My favorite line of the night. #Oscars — Kim Tracy Prince (@kimtracyprince) February 25, 2019