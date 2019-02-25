Kevin Hart was supposed to host today's Oscars ceremony, but stepped down over some controversial comments he made in the past.

In his place, the Oscars chose to have no host - and fans have given the ceremony's fresh approach the thumbs up.

The lack of a host meant the show felt faster, ripping through early awards and landing a few lols in the process.

Queen with Adam Lambert opened the show to rapturous approval, and Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presented the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actress.

Advertisement

The trio said: "We are not your hosts. But we're going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted."

Keegan-Michael Key also landed a nice jab at President Donald Trump during a bit with an umbrella while introducing performer Bette Midler.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to say the Oscars should continue in the future without a host.

I can’t remember what hosts even did now? #Oscars — Jeana Pishkar (@thatjeana) February 25, 2019

Hosts are good at the Golden Globes, not really needed at the Oscars. The show is much more effective, and fun with the variation. — Odd A (@oarisdal) February 25, 2019

Popular opinion: no more hosts for the # Oscars. — I’m Kerri Estella. Hey. (@kerriestella) February 25, 2019

Hosts are good at the Golden Globes, not really needed at the Oscars. The show is much more effective, and fun with the variation. — Odd A (@oarisdal) February 25, 2019