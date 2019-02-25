During his introduction of Bette Midler's performance at the 91st Annual Academy Awards, comedian/actor Keegan-Michael Key mocked American President Donald Trump.

Descending from the roof of the Dolby Theatre holding a black umbrella, Key floated down from the ceiling in a homage to Mary Poppins.

Upon landing in the aisle, surrounded by Hollywood's A-list stars, Key feigned disorientation from his slow spin descent before steadying himself and regaining balance.

Turning to camera he attempted to close the umbrella as a look of befuddlement crossed his face. He attempted to close it numerous times before shrugging his shoulders and simply dropping the still open brolly into the aisle and walking away.

Advertisement

Only then did he introduce Midler who was onstage to perform The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns. The song has been nominated for Best Original Song.

In a ceremony that has been largely free of political statements up to this point, the gag was a direct poke at Trump who famously dropped an open umbrella on the staircase leading into Air Force One, rather than closing it and taking it inside the Presidential plane with him.

The umbrella was left to flip-flop outside the plane as the wind tossed it around.

The incident led to international speculation that Trump does not in fact know how to close an umbrella.