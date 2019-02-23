They might be New Zealand's most business-minded band, but there was nothing workmanlike about the opening moments of Six60's big gig.

With the lights down, the band's front man Matiu Walters strode onto the Western Springs stage, stood in front of his microphone, put his hand over his heart and nodded to the 50,000 people in front of him.

Once the welcoming din had died down, it was straight into the singalongs: opening song Vibes morphed quickly into their big radio hit Special as huge screens full of blinding graphics lit up the band. For Rolling Stone, Walters held his mic stand over the crowd for the first big singalong of the night.

Six60 perform to a sell-out crowd of 50,000 at Western Springs. Photo / Dave Simpson / WireImage

"What's up everybody? We did it - we made history together," Walters told the crowd before debuting a new song to rapturous approval. "It's just Six60 and their choir of 50,000- strong. Are you ready to sing and have a good time tonight?"

They were. They definitely were. With the event sold out since September, the stadium's 50,000 punters were crammed in everywhere: moshing in the front rows, packing out the ground field, crammed shoulder to shoulder on the embankment, and rising up into the angled terraces as far as the eye could see.

Several cheeky Western Springs Road neighbours on Old Mill Road had erected scaffolding to give visiting friends and family a perch for a better - and much cheaper - view over a large concrete wall.

Six60 didn't play it safe either: during a heavier version of their first No. 1 hit Rise Up 2.0, Walters climbed the stage's structure while guitarist Ji Fraser played the song's heavy riff, then belted out the chorus from several stories up. It ended with a dramatic electronic remix.

They weren't scared to move about either: ballad Finest Wine and crowd favourite Roots were performed out on the runway in front of the stage surrounded by lamps as a homage to their Dunedin flat - at 660 Castle Street - where the band began.

Matiu Walters of Six60 performs on stage at Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Dave Simpson / WireImage

The show set a record for the number of people pulled by a Kiwi band, and everyone involved seemed to realise they were part of something special, from the kids rocking out on shoulders to security guards dancing in front of barricades, all being filmed by a documentary crew turning the concert into a feature film.

The band realised it too, the smiles never leaving the faces of Fraser or bassist Chris Mac, while Walters kept repeating that opening moment, putting his hand on his heart while nodding, pointing and thanking the crowd for making this a stadium spectacle worth remembering.

Earlier, you'd have to put your money on Drax Project to become the next Kiwi band to 'do a Six60': the Wellington group's polished performance of perky pop songs showed they also have an ear for crafting singalong radio hooks for the masses.

"This is the most people we have ever seen," quipped front man Shaan Singh as fans jumped up onto shoulders, waved their hands in the air and sang along to their recent radio hit Woke Up Late, and a cover of Justin Timberlake's Summer Love. "This is amazing," he said.

Six60 fans packed out every corner of Western Springs. Photo / Dave Simpson / WireImage

Other acts to perform included DJ illBaz, reggae group Sons of Zion, and Onehunga rap crew SWIDT, who got the party started with an electrifying set of bass heavy hip-hop that ended with an entourage of about 20 on stage.

"Who's ready for Six60?" asked rapper Spycc as they bounded off stage. The roar from fans back at him answered his question nicely.