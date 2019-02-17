How were Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox doin' on a recent flight? Not good.

According to multiple outlets the pair were on a private jet travelling to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when they were forced to make an emergency landing after the jet lost a part during takeoff.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to TMZ that a flight that had departed Los Angeles International Airport around 11am and had lost a wheel or a tyre during take-off. The plane had entered Mexican airspace but the crew decided it would not be safe to land and were diverted back to California.

People magazine reports that the jet then circled back to land at an airport in Ontario, California.

But the ordeal did not end there. The pilot was forced to circle the airport for hours burning off excess fuel until it was considered safe to land.

TMZ also reports that the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly and actor Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, were also the flight which was headed to Cabo to celebrate Aniston's 50th birthday.