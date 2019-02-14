Daniel Radcliffe has revealed his favourite film from the Harry Potter franchise.

The 29-year-old actor - who was just 11 when he was cast as the boy wizard in the movie versions of J. K. Rowling's magical fantasy book series - played the titular role eight times on the big screen.

The British star has now revealed which film is his personal favourite and he has gone for 2007's The Order of the Phoenix.

Even though it had a mixed reception from some fans because it sees Harry split off from his Hogwarts classmates, it is his favourite out of the wizarding franchise because the cast had a "good time making it".

Advertisement

Opening up on WIRED's Autocomplete Interview series, Radcliffe said: "I love the last one [movie], but I also really love the fifth, which is not a lot of people's favourite, I kind of realise. I love it because of the relationship between Harry and Sirius [Black], and you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.

"That was my favourite one. Probably to film as well. We had a really, really good time making that one. Five or seven, part two."

Earlier this week, Radcliffe admitted he is sure that the series will be rebooted at some point in the future and there will another child Harry who will tell the story to new generations just as Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves have played the character as an adult on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Speaking to IGN, he said: "I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime - we've already got a few more.

"It will be interesting to see how long those films stay ... it feels like there's a sacredness around them at the moment, but that'll go, the shine will wear off at some point.

"It'll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I'm fascinated to watch."

- Bang! Showbiz