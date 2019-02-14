BBC America has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Killing Eve.

Picking up right after the shocking season one finale, the trailer shows the mutual obsession between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villainelle (Jodie Comer) running even deeper, with a heaping of dark humour and violence along the way.

The second season continues without original showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has just completed a second season of her acclaimed comedy Fleabag.

Waller-Bridge remains as an executive producer on Killing Eve, while actress and screenwriter Emerald Fennell has taken over as lead writer.

Sandra Oh won a Golden Globe for her performance as Eve in the first season. The show was also nominated for two Emmys.

The new season will premiere on TVNZ On Demand on April 8.