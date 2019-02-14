Don't dram ... it's over

Bill Milnes writes: "In 1974 our daughter was born, Wilsons (Dunedin) debuted two whiskies — Wilsons and 45 South. Both 74 per cent proof. Because of the common date, I bought a bottle of each in 1974, to give to our daughter and son when they turned 21.

That happened and in due course our daughter moved to Christchurch. Earthquake, the Wilsons smashed. When she contacted a Christchurch whisky shop and they learned it was a 1974 bottle, they valued it at $550 for the insurance. I phoned my son and said don't drink the 45 South. "Too late Dad," he replied. "We tried it, and it was so awful I tipped it out ..."

Don't worry, everything is gnawsome

A friend of a dentist recalls a tall story of a patient who came in to be fitted with a full set of dentures. "There had been a long delay due to problems in the technicians' workshop.

He apologised to the patient for the delay, and hoped he had not been too inconvenienced. 'Not at all — I've been using these,' said the patient, producing a full set of dentures made from Lego bricks and [timber filler]. They even contained two or three windows." (The Guardian)

Advertisement

The Thought Box is a $650 cardboard and fabric box that you put over your head, so you can enjoy some personal space anywhere. The product page claims it "promotes mental efficiency".

Pet names

1.

"My friend had two dogs called Coffee and Prozac," writes Megan. "Apparently they would definitely get you up in the morning!"

2.

Jan writes: "I had a cat called Lonely. When she went missing, I felt rather awkward driving round the neighbourhood yelling out 'Lonely'."

3.

"I have a friend who used to live in Sydney who had a cat called Bastard," writes a reader. "I asked him why. He said it was a stray that he tried to chase away — yelling "git outovit ya bastard", of course. But the cat was persistent and they ended up adopting it. It was quite amusing hearing him standing at the back door calling "Bastard, here Bastard ... come and get some din dins", in a similar tone to "here kitty kitty ... "