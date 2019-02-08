If creepy cats and creepy kids send shivers up your spine, you might want to avoid the new trailer for Pet Sematary.

The horror film, based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, tells the story of a cemetary where pets, and people, come back to life after they've been buried.

The only problem is, the don't come back the same.

Pet Sematary follows Dr Louis Creed played by Jason Clarke, who after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family's new home.

Advertisement

When tragedy strikes, Dr Creed turns to his unusual neighbor Jud Crandall (John Lithgow) setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The story first hit the big screen in 1989 with Fred Gwynne of Herman Munster fame, portraying the quirky Crandall.

Some fans were quick to point out that the trailer introduced a new twist on the book.

I really think it's a huge mistake to reveal the twist that they revealed the Pet Sematary I'm still going to watch it because it looks outstanding but that twist would have been a good surprise to see. — Curtis Wakanda's A. Endgame Grief💀counsel (@Currtis25Harr) February 7, 2019

EVERYONE...do NOT watch the new #PetSematary trailer. There is a MAJOR spoiler. I'm still excited, but boy do I wish I avoided that trailer. And don't look at the new poster either if you can help it. :fliesaway: — Lee McCoy (@Drumdums) February 7, 2019

The Paramount Pictures film will be in theatres April 5. It will close the SXSW Festival.

- With AP