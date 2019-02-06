She skipped Laneway but Billie Eilish is making up for it in a big way.

The 17-year-old pop star was set to perform at last month's Auckland music festival but pulled out saying she needed "more time to finish something very important".

She's since revealed that important thing is her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which will be released on March 29.

The Bodyache singer has also confirmed she'll be making up for skipping Laneway by performing her very first arena show in New Zealand.

Advertisement

She'll play an all-ages gig at Spark Arena on April 24 - just days after she finishes performing her biggest show yet at Coachella.

It'll be her third visit to New Zealand after playing The Tuning Fork in 2017 and at Laneway in 2018 on the back of her critically acclaimed EP Don't Smile At Me.

This time around, she'll have plenty of new material to play, including recent singles You Should See Me In a Crown, When the Party's Over and Bury A Friend, songs that show off Eilish's darker side.

"With this album, the main thing we tried to do was have every single song sound completely different to everything else," she recently told Kiwi DJ Zane Lowe.

"The whole album is supposed to be a bad dream or a good dream."

Her new album has received plenty of hype, with Lowe predicting Eilish would be among 2019's biggest stars.

"You can't talk about 2019 without mentioning Billie Eilish," Lowe told NME. "The new music is incredible. It's hers for the taking. She's very much an artist of now."