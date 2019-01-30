Womad has released its timetable for its three-day festival in March.

The annual event, held in Taranaki's Bowl of Brooklands over the weekend of March 15-17, includes performances by local acts Kora, Teeks, MC Tali and Finn Andrews.

It also includeds South London duo The Correspondents, Indian father/son trio Amjad Ali Khan, futuristic funk musician Baloji, the "Afropsyychedelic" ensemble BCUC and the 78-year-old Amazonian Dona Onete.

To avoid clashes, many acts perform more than once, often on different stages, so you have several chances to see them.

Other non-musical activities include stand-up comedy, dance workshops, poetry slams and a kids' parade.

• Check out the full schedule here.

