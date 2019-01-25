The Sex Pistols may have to update their song lyrics to 'God save the Queen. And these Dr. Martens limited edition Sex Pistols boots'...

The punk legends have teamed up with Dr. Martens to release a collaborative range of shoes and boots.

The Dr. Martens x Sex Pistols collection features their famous 8-up boots as well as 10-up, canvas lace-ups, steel-toe shoes and other clothing and accessories.

The artwork has been designed by Jamie Reid and riffs on the lyrics of their 1977 hit Pretty Vacant and features artwork of their late bassist Sid Vicious. The shoe design simply says, 'boredom'.

Dr. Martens has long been embraced by fans of various musical sub-genres, while the Sex Pistols also have a long association with fashion. The members first met at Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren's underground clothing boutique SEX in the late 70s, with the latter becoming their manager during their brief, but hugely influential career.

The range will be available next month.