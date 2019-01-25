After going around Auckland on a Lime e-scooter and dining at some of the finest restaurants in the big little city, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay headed south on his tour of New Zealand.

The country continues to impress the chef at every turn. On a video posted to his Instagram on Friday night, Ramsay revealed he is currently in Wanaka, enjoying the charm and scenery of the Southern Alps.

The chef posted about Wanaka on his Instagam stories. Photo / Instagram

Ramsay can be seen filming the lake and the mountains from the passenger seat of a car. "Oh my lord, take me there," he can be heard saying. "How beautiful is that view? Look at that sky, oh boy!"

Wanaka really left a mark on Ramsay who called it "STUNNING", like that, all in capitals, in the caption for the video.

Advertisement

Ramsay's tour of New Zealand is connected to his new National Geographic TV series: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, set to air later this year.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have recently announced they are expecting their fifth child.