Grammy Award-winning American rock guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Slash, with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in tow, opened a two-date New Zealand tour in Tauranga at Baypark last night. They play Spark Arena tonight.

The 'Living The Dream' world tour is in support of Slash's fourth solo album, also titled Living the Dream.

Billed as Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, this isn't just Slash and some backing band. Rather, this is Slash playing inside a great band. The onstage interplay is fascinating. No one steals the limelight.

As the man everyone's there to see Slash is occassionally front and centre, mostly when shredding a virtuoso guitar solo. The band glides in behind him and adds layers, physically and sonically, to what he does out front which means you notice what else was going on, and what they were adding to his solo's, not the other way around.

Crowd at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Tauranga at Slash's Living The Dream Tour, ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Photo: Chris Morgan Photography

During the final encore, Myles Kennedy, who it has to be said possesses a great rock voice, strapped on a guitar. As he put the strap over his shoulder I wondered what on earth could he achieve while Slash was out front playing like the Bruce Lee of guitars?

They play glorious, innovative, exciting, rock n roll

Then I heard him, rocking with - with literally - the best of them with ease.

But all night, I was captivated by Todd Kerns. The tall, Canadian bass player is a front man in a bass player's get up.

These guys have been playing together one and off for over 10 years, but this could have been their first gig going by their smiles.

Not clichéd "insert place name here" , "you've been a great audience" nonsense. They smiled more than any band I have ever seen. They clearly love what they are doing. I am not surprised. They play glorious, innovative, exciting, rock n roll.

Auckland, it's your turn tonight.