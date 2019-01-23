Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang has died after sustaining serious injuries to his chest and abdomen during a military training exercise in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old actor was injured on Saturday while he was carrying out repairs inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer, a motorised piece of artillery that looks similar to a small tank.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence said in a statement the actor, also known as Pang Wei Chong, was participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area on New Zealand's North Island.

Pang underwent several hours of abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton across multiple days.

Advertisement

However, the Ministry released an official statement saying: "Despite surgical attempts to repair damaged organs and putting him on artificial life support, CFC (NS) Pang succumbed to the injuries and passed away."

An independent Committee of Inquiry will investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

Pang's family shared a message of grief on his Instagram account, writing: "Throughout the past few days in the hospital, it has been a difficult time for us. Every news that were brought upon us since his last op was devastating, with little signs of hope on his recovery.

"We all broke down when the medical team spoke to us that his condition is worsening and we should be prepared for the worst. We're going to lose a brother. And my parents are going to lose their precious son whom is only 28. Thus I seek everybody's kind understanding that we are unable to comment further during these precarious time."