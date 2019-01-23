Big boy's toys tanty

A 35-year-old boy had a temper tantrum when he thought his wife had damaged some of his action figures. The Wisconsin man expressed his upset by taking a log-splitting axe and "smashing the hell out of his television, computer and other household items before going outdoors. When he spotted the car he "chopped off both side mirrors and then struck the windshield so hard the axe got stuck".

Wombat selfies

After noticing selfies kept turning up online with tourists picking up or patting the wombats, Tourism Tasmania is asking people who visit Maria Island to stop bothering the island's native marsupials.

The threatened species were released onto the uninhabited island in the 1970s to create isolated, thriving populations. The pledge asks tourists to keep the island pristine and to keep their hands off the wombats.

The pledge reads: "Wombats, when you trundle past me I pledge I will not chase you with my selfie stick, or get too close to your babies. I will not surround you, or try and pick you up." Having no predators on Maria Island, the wombats are unusually chill.

Heartland New Zealand ... can't disagree with that combo. Snapped in Fordlands, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

The beer that time forgot

To answer the reader who found a bottle of Double Red in his basement and wanted to know how old it was ... He explained that DB introduced the brand Double Red, but an injunction by Lion forced them to change the name to Double Bitter, as "Red" was associated with Lion's popular beer with the red label.

Someone who was a junior lawyer for Lion at the time contacted Sideswipe and confirmed this injunction happened in November 1983, so the beer is 35 years old. Probably still good to go.