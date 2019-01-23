Acclaimed singer/songwriter Rodriguez has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour to New Zealand due to medical restrictions.

The star, wo is the subject of the hit documentary Searching for Sugarman, had planned shows in Australia and New Zealand in February and March.

He was due to play at Auckland's Villa Maria Winery on February 2.

A statement released says Rodriguez is "very upset at having to let anyone down" and apologises to everyone affected "for the inconvenience caused".

It also says Rodriguez is "looking forward to being able to return" once he is recovered and details of a new tour will be announced in due course.

All tickets purchased from the official ticketing agencies will be refunded.