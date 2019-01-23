Today's Oscar nominations are full of snubs and surprises - but the absence of one best actress nod in particular has fans seething.
Last year, Toni Collette shocked audiences in a terrifying film that mixed horror and family drama: Hereditary.
Critics could not stop raving about Collette since the film debuted at Sundance Film Festival, calling her "staggering" (Variety), "astonishingly good" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "terrifically unhinged" (IndieWire). Collider called it the "best performance of her career".
While the Academy Awards often ignore horror films, fans hoped Collette might have a chance after the success of 2017's Get Out, and the fact that the actress picked up a Critics Choice Award nomination earlier this month. Coincidentally, Collette's only Oscar nomination to date was also for a horror - The Sixth Sense (2000).
But this morning, it was revealed that Collette missed out on a nomination - and people aren't pleased. (Warning - spoilers for Hereditary ahead).
