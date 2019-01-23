Today's Oscar nominations are full of snubs and surprises - but the absence of one best actress nod in particular has fans seething.

Last year, Toni Collette shocked audiences in a terrifying film that mixed horror and family drama: Hereditary.

Critics could not stop raving about Collette since the film debuted at Sundance Film Festival, calling her "staggering" (Variety), "astonishingly good" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "terrifically unhinged" (IndieWire). Collider called it the "best performance of her career".

While the Academy Awards often ignore horror films, fans hoped Collette might have a chance after the success of 2017's Get Out, and the fact that the actress picked up a Critics Choice Award nomination earlier this month. Coincidentally, Collette's only Oscar nomination to date was also for a horror - The Sixth Sense (2000).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But this morning, it was revealed that Collette missed out on a nomination - and people aren't pleased. (Warning - spoilers for Hereditary ahead).

The full list of Oscar nominations can be found here.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

'Hot damn!' - Stars react to their Oscar nominations

23 Jan, 2019 11:40am
3 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Black Panther named first ever superhero movie to get Oscar nod

23 Jan, 2019 8:31am
4 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

John Travolta, Donald Trump in Razzie worst actor race

23 Jan, 2019 5:00am
Quick Read
ENTERTAINMENT

Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt among surprising Oscar snubs

23 Jan, 2019 6:10am
10 minutes to read