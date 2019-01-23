Today's Oscar nominations are full of snubs and surprises - but the absence of one best actress nod in particular has fans seething.

Last year, Toni Collette shocked audiences in a terrifying film that mixed horror and family drama: Hereditary.

Critics could not stop raving about Collette since the film debuted at Sundance Film Festival, calling her "staggering" (Variety), "astonishingly good" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "terrifically unhinged" (IndieWire). Collider called it the "best performance of her career".

While the Academy Awards often ignore horror films, fans hoped Collette might have a chance after the success of 2017's Get Out, and the fact that the actress picked up a Critics Choice Award nomination earlier this month. Coincidentally, Collette's only Oscar nomination to date was also for a horror - The Sixth Sense (2000).

But this morning, it was revealed that Collette missed out on a nomination - and people aren't pleased. (Warning - spoilers for Hereditary ahead).

The fact that Toni Collette got snubbed from a Best Actress nomination for #Hereditary makes me so upset. Her performance in the film is one of the best I have ever seen. Everything about her performance was raw and heart-wrenching. Huge snub. #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/YSWgI2aIu9 — Caillou Pettis (@CaillouPettis) January 22, 2019

TONI COLLETTE DIDN'T GET NOMINATED BECAUSE ACADEMY MEMBERS ARE AFRAID OF HORROR MOVIES AND THEREFORE DON'T WATCH THEM TO REALIZE THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR WAS HIDDEN INSIDE SOMETHING THEY VIEW AS "LOW-BROW." THANK YOU FOR COMING TO MY TED TALK. pic.twitter.com/OarNYCGoHA — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) January 22, 2019

The Oscars may have ignored Toni Collette's brilliant and astonishing tour de force in HEREDITARY, but it remainsone of the greatest horror performances of all time: https://t.co/K7b334axqJ pic.twitter.com/FixhjKqvUU — Tribeca (@Tribeca) January 22, 2019

Never get to worked up about the Oscars cause there’s no point but it’s a crime Toni Collette didn’t get much recognition for one of the top 5 performances of the year. pic.twitter.com/9mZgf8M8TJ — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) January 22, 2019

Toni Collette not getting a nomination for her BLISTERINGLY phenomenal performance in @HereditaryMovie is a huge disappointment...and not even remotely unexpected. This is par for the course for horror/genre fans. We knew it was coming even if we didn't want to admit it. Ah well. pic.twitter.com/VjKA4RDI35 — Jonathan Barkan (@JonathanBarkan) January 22, 2019

Woke up to see Toni Collette in Hereditary wasn't nominated for Best Actress. I truly thought Get Out would set a precedent for the Academy's recognition of horror films. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/UNKU2YhGBY — Alejandro Hernandez (@alejandro_mhr) January 22, 2019

watch this scene and tell me toni collette didn't deserve a nomination #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9iMczqu6r9 — cinematogrxphy (@cinematogrxphy) January 22, 2019

During the Best Actress category this year, it'd be a fun cameo to see Toni Collette in full Hereditary mode climbing up the walls and hiding on the ceiling. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 22, 2019

Toni Collette did not find her daughter's headless body in the back of her car, put up with her bratty sons bullshit, scream every 5 minutes, accidentally set her husband on fire, and saw off her own head with piano wire for the Academy to disrespect her like this #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lC65UmoKWJ — Rigor Morton 🦇🃏 (@WeirdNPissdOff) January 22, 2019

The full list of Oscar nominations can be found here.