Pop star and 2019 Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha has called out Hollywood designers for refusing to dress her as she's a US size 8.

The singer is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but in preparing for the milestone ceremony, she ran into trouble finding a dress because of her size.

A US size 8 is the equivalent to a New Zealand size 12.

Rexha took to Instagram to vent her frustrations saying: "So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big."

She went on to add: "You're saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I'm thick and I can't wear your dress, f**k you, I don't want to wear your f**king dresses."

She also continued to make her point in the caption of the video, saying: "If you don't like my fashion style or my music that's one thing. But don't say you can't dress someone that isn't a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!"

It didn't fall on deaf ears either. Dress designer August Getty replied with an offer: "You are beautiful! Every woman of every size is beautiful! Just let me know when I should start sketching."

This isn't even close to the first time a star has called out designers for this behaviour.

Most recently, Megan Mullally - who is set to host the Screen Actors Guild Awards next week - revealed she would be going without a stylist and free designer gowns.

Also taking to social media, she wrote: "Looks like I will be buying my dress online...as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that I will be on camera, because I'M HOSTING IT. Designers do not send me dresses.

"I'm online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which I know how to do pretty well at this point- and then I tried to order something from Saks Fifth Avenue and they cancelled my order. Oh, the glamour of it all."

Like Rexha, Mullally was also met with offers from designers Marc Bouwer and Christian Siriano.

Now we'll just have to wait and see how it goes.

The SAG Awards take place on January 28 and the Grammys take place on February 11.

Time will tell whether Rehxa (or Mullally) get custom creations for the carpet.