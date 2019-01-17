Chris Pratt has this week announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

From the moment news of the engagement hit, all eyes were on Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris, with everyone wondering what her reaction would be.

The actress, who's been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett for a few months, addressed the news on her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified and was just as classy about it as her fans expected her to be.

"Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them. I knew that it was going to happen and I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other," she said.

She revealed that Pratt, who she has a child with, texted her the news as soon as it all happened.

She replied by reminding him she's an ordained minister, a not-so-subtle joke about officiating the wedding ceremony.

Faris knows everyone has been waiting to know how she reacted.

"That's almost the harder part of things. People looking to me for my reaction.

"The truth is, there isn't any bitterness, and I'm just so happy that we're all really happy," Faris concluded.

She never made any secret that she was happy for her ex and his new partner.

A few hours after Pratt announced the engagement on Facebook, Faris commented: "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

Social media users are praising Faris for staying classy.

Anna Faris already won 2019. pic.twitter.com/Poncn7BhR9 — 7 💍 (@lemmunaid) January 14, 2019