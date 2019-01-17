Fans excited to watch the Avatar sequels may be let down by the fact that fourth and fifth installment might not be happening, however there is good news — James Cameron has finished production of the first two sequels.

With Avatar 2 and 3 being complete, it's been revealed that Cameron is waiting to officially receive the go-ahead for Avatar 4 and 5.

It has been said that since the Disney-Fox merger, Fox wanted see how Avatar 2 and 3 would pan out before giving the green light to the final two movies.

Also the merger could "affect Cameron's creative control over the films", according to CinemaBlend.

The first two will be coming out soon, as Avatar 2 is set to premiere on December 18 2020, and Avatar 3 will be released one year later on December 17 2021.

This comes almost two years after Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5 were confirmed in May 2017.

"Previously talking about the project, Cameron said: "The thing is, my focus isn't on Avatar 2. It's on Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5 equally. That's exactly how I'm approaching it."

Director James Cameron. Photo / Getty Images

In April 2017 Cameron made the announcement on Facebook that production had started on the four sequels.

"Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels," he wrote.

Although he didn't start in the original, New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis will play Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina, the reef people clan.

Curtis, 50, will be work alongside a host of returning cast members, such as Zoe Saldana, 40, Sam Worthington, 42, and Sigourney Weaver, 69.

Cameron, who has resided in New Zealand, told 1 News in a previous interview that the sequels were partially inspired by tangata whenua.

"I love the sound of the Māori language, so I introduced some of the sounds into naming the animals and the Na'vi language and so on, hopefully not to the level of cultural appropriation but more of an homage," Cameron said.

The Avatar sequels have been filmed both in the US and New Zealand.