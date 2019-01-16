Forget Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and hip hop duo City Girls just released a music video that may actually break the internet.

The music video for City Girls' lead single Twerk - from their new album Girl Code - just dropped and fans are already losing it.

The clip features dozens of women - apparently picked out from a worldwide search to find the best twerkers - performing the provocative dance alongside the stars.

Cardi and City Girls' Yung Miami (JT is currently incarcerated) appear with full animal-inspired body paint, performing on a yacht.

Fans have celebrated the sheer audacity of the clip, as well as its celebration of women of colour, sexuality and plain "black girl joy".

anyone else super emotional over the citygirls x cardi video? So much unfiltered black girl twerk joy. pic.twitter.com/ilSG0Ijs44 — Melania-Luisa Marte (@sheismela_) January 16, 2019

Twerk video is not only amazing because of all the beautiful woman of color twerking looking fine as ever BUT you also have Cardi B one of the biggest rappers today on a track with City Girls one of the hottest up and coming rap duo! Love the female empowerment! #twerk #queens pic.twitter.com/twEt32Mwv7 — Luna (@BadGirlsClub222) January 16, 2019

Nahhhh cardi really got me dumb hype with this twerk video YESS @iamcardib ilyyy — Mommasaur (@sashamrtnz_) January 16, 2019

Cardi looked so happy in the Twerk video. Sis was in her ELEMENT!!!! Lol — Sunny Baudelaire (@KiLowkeyy) January 16, 2019

Twerk is the follow up to City Girls' Seasons, which features Quality Control label-mate Lil baby.

Girl Code was released in November.

Check out Twerk here - but note, is almost definitely not safe for work.