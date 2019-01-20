Broods are releasing their highly anticipated new album Don't Feed the Pop Monster in February and to celebrate, they're taking that Monster on tour.

The brother/sister duo are based in LA, but will return home to New Zealand to celebrate their new album with their Kiwi fans in March.

Broods have already released a few singles from Don't Feed the Pop Monster, prompting critics - and fans - to suggest the upcoming album might be their best yet.

Georgia and Caleb Nott returned to Broods in 2018 after exploring separate solo projects, wanting to "make songs that were true to us, without hiding behind any kind of facade".

Advertisement

They also teamed up with longtime producer Joel Little again, as well as producers like Tommy English.

As a result, their first two singles, Peach and Everything Goes (Wow) have been met with critical acclaim, with some hailing in a "new era" for the duo.

So now, they're coming home to update Kiwi fans on the new Broods, as well as to perform hits from their catalogue of classic Broods jams.

They'll play the Christchurch Town Hall on March 22 (see Ticketek) and the Auckland Town Hall on March 24 (see Ticket Master).

For more information, see Broodsmusic.com.