Hollywood superstars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have teamed up again for another Bad Boys installment more than 15 years after the last.

The 50-year-old rapper and 53-year-old comedian were spotted for the first time on the Atlanta, Georgia set of Bad Boys 3 on Tuesday morning.

Smith is reprising his role as Mike Lowry while Lawrence returns as Marcus Burnett.

The pair reunited back in November when they confirmed they were reviving the Bad Boys franchise.

The posted: "It's official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback."

According to Variety, the two stars will be joined on set by Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig, who will play members of a "modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami."

The sequel is tentatively titled Bad Boys 4 Life, and is slated to release in January 2020.

The original Bad Boys was released in 1995 and helped skyrocket the careers of Smith and Lawrence, grossing US $141.4 million worldwide on a mere $19 million budget. It also marked the feature directorial debut of Michael Bay.

Bay returned for the 2003 sequel Bad Boys II, which earned US $273.4 million worldwide from a much larger $130 million budget.