Marvel has revealed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The sequel is presumably set after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and follows Peter Parker as he heads on a European vacation with his friends.

There, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shoulder-taps him for a mission, and the trailer reveals Parker fighting the Elementals - a group of monsters from the comic books who resemble other villains Spider-Man has battled before.

The trailer also reveals Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, a villain in the comics whose power is that of misdirection.

The trailer also hints at certain details of the upcoming Marvel films Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, both Spider-Man and Nick Fury were vaporised from existence, among a number of other heroes.

In a post-credits scene, it was implied that Fury called Captain Marvel before he disappeared, while the reappearance of both Fury and Spider-Man in the Far From Home trailer may hint at the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Noticeably absent from the Far From Home trailer is Spider-Man's mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) - which also may hint at the fate of his character in Endgame.

The film could possibly take place before Infinity War, or in an alternate timeline perhaps - but Amy Pascal, the head of Sony, told Fandom Australia in 2017 that Far From Home will pick up "minutes" after Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in New Zealand on July 4, 2019.