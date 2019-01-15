Selma Blair has opened up about her struggle with multiple sclerosis, giving fans some brutally honest insight into her life post-diagnosis.

The 46-year-old star shared a photo of herself cuddling a stuffed bear.

She captioned it: "There is a truth with neurodegenerative brain disease. It is uncomfortable. It is a stadium of uncontrollable anxiety at times."

She continued: "Going out, being sociable holds a heavy price. My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god send and appreciated. People write me asking how I do it. I do my best."

The mother of one also admitted she struggles to deal with what she's "lost" and the idea of planning for the future.

"I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around," she wrote.

"But my smiles are genuine. This is OK. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening. I can't sleep at night but daytime I have trouble staying awake. I am a grown woman holding onto a bear that belonged to a sister type of mine."

Blair said she was finding support and comfort in her friends, family and God saying, "Like many of us, I am praying. Soaking in love where I can. It's not easy. That's OK. I send love to you."

Blair announced her diagnosis in October - also in an Instagram post. She was diagnosed on August 16.

Blair told fans: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps."

However she again added that with the support of those close to her, "we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

Blair has co-starred in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2001 hit "Legally Blonde" and 1999's "Cruel Intentions".