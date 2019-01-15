Too few bums on seats sends nude restaurant belly-up

Despite being one of the most nudist-friendly cities in Europe - 155 campgrounds, 73 beaches, parks, recreational facilities and an all-nude bowling tournament - it has been unable to sustain the world's one and only all nude restaurant. Paris' eatery O'Naturel says it will close 15 months after opening because it hasn't had enough (bare) bums on its (hygienically covered) seats. According to Vice.com all diners had to be nude (teenagers accompanied by adults were exempt, as were staff), any "exhibitionist behaviour or sexist intent" was not allowed and phones were locked away. Each customer was given an all-black chair cover and a pair of slippers. The restaurant faced a combination of a bad tourist season and high prices on the menu.

Things not to do in Wichita Falls

Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police told the Times Record News officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a Walmart store in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours. Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store. (via AP)

Trend alert ... asymmetrical jeans

Banana boats ripe with risk

A reader reckons: "Another reason that bananas were not allowed on boats was that as bananas ripened, they released potassium which reacted with the pitch (which waterproofed timber boats) making the boats leaky and therefore unseaworthy."