Tom Cruise has accepted a seemingly impossible mission - he's doing two more Mission: Impossible movies.
The action star confirmed the two films, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, would land in 2021 and 2022 on Twitter.
The seventh and eighth instalments of the lucritive franchise follow last year's acclaimed sixth film Fallout, which was a box office success and fared well with critics.
Some of the film, which featured a globe-trotting plot and plenty of stunts by Cruise, was shot in New Zealand.
Those death-defying stunts, including high-rise chase scenes, skyscraper abseiling and helicopter jumps, have taken their toll on Cruise.
During the making of Fallout, shooting was stalled while he recovered from a rooftop jump sequence which injured an ankle.