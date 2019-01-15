Tom Cruise has accepted a seemingly impossible mission - he's doing two more Mission: Impossible movies.

The action star confirmed the two films, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, would land in 2021 and 2022 on Twitter.

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

The seventh and eighth instalments of the lucritive franchise follow last year's acclaimed sixth film Fallout, which was a box office success and fared well with critics.

Some of the film, which featured a globe-trotting plot and plenty of stunts by Cruise, was shot in New Zealand.

Those death-defying stunts, including high-rise chase scenes, skyscraper abseiling and helicopter jumps, have taken their toll on Cruise.

During the making of Fallout, shooting was stalled while he recovered from a rooftop jump sequence which injured an ankle.