Sky TV has revealed the New Zealand launch date for the final season of Game of Thrones - and they're showing off a new trailer too.

Season eight of the highly anticipated series will screen here on the pay TV network's SoHo channel on the same day as it screens in America, 1pm on April 15.

The episode will be repeated at 8.30pm on the same day, as well as hitting Sky's streaming service Neon.

To celebrate, Sky released a new 90-second trailer showing Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya Stark walking into a dimly lit crypt to find concrete memorial statues of themselves.

Advertisement

While no words are exchanged between the trio, there are plenty of worried glances, swords being drawn, and fire torches being snuffed.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss what the trailer meant.

wait.....they’re looking at their own statues

Arya and Sansa’s look their current age but Jon is older version if himself



take the trailer back I don’t want it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3JP8HbQKz2 — ☽☼ (@crimsonkook) January 14, 2019

THE GAME OF THRONES TRAILER DROPPED AND I WASN'T PHYSICALLY PREPARED FOR IT. — ❛ ❄ ⁞ JINKLES ! @ VOICE COMMISSIONS (@lovejinkles) January 14, 2019

Ok, I have so many feels right now and I’m expected to go back to bed after seeing the #GameOfThrones final season trailer...putain — Elisa (@jadoreshania) January 14, 2019