Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly walked out of a screening of Vice, Adam McKay's biopic of the former US Vice President, Dick Cheney.

According to People magazine, Trump and Kushner went to see the film while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida in December.

A witness revealed the couple, along with their Secret Service staff, got up and walked out during the polarising film.

While it's unclear why the couple left, Vanity Fair reports that they left towards the end of the film, which means they would have caught a short cutaway to a young Donald Trump.

Vice has proved a divisive film, receiving awards buzz (it received six Golden Globe nominations) but a mixed critical response, with 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cheney's daughter recently slammed actor Christian Bale for saying Satan gave him inspiration to play her father.