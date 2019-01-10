Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk spent their honeymoon with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The 'Iron Man' actress tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in The Hamptons in September, and has revealed their romantic getaway was a full on family affair as they were joined in the Maldives by the Coldplay frontman and his two child with Gwyneth, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Gwyneth Paltrow wed Brad Falchuk. Photo / Getty

Describing it as a "very modern honeymoon", Gwyneth told 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Wednesday: "We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

"So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon."

Gwyneth didn't say whether or not Chris' new partner Dakota Johnson

was in attendance.

The show's co-host Kelly Ripa then asked: "Wait, your ex-husband went on your honeymoon?", to which she replied: "I mean, yeah, pretty much."

Ryan Seacrest was keen to know what they talked about at dinner, and Gwyneth said there was "great conversation" and they all had "such a good time".

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are seen in 2002 in Kauai, Hawaii. Photo / Getty

She said: "Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids and you know what it was great, we had such a good time."

The 46-year-old star said that the aim was to "minimise the pain" for their kids, as they wanted to be with both their parents.

She explained: "We just wanted to minimise the pain for the kids.

"They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that."

The former couple - who went their separate ways in 2014, after 10 years of marriage - also had a "modern" Thanksgiving with the children, Gwyneth's new husband and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota, 29.

A source said: "They're a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together."

Gwyneth recently confessed she "doesn't know" how to be a stepmother.

Television writer Brad, 47, has teenagers Brody and Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik - but she admitted she is still getting to grips with being a blended family.



She said: "We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly. It's pretty intense, the teenage thing.



I've never been a stepmother before. I don't know how to do it."