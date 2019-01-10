Queer Eye's Bobby Berk has been enjoying an adventure-packed trip in Queenstown with his husband.

According to the 37-year-old reality TV star's Instagram story, he has been taking in the scenery around the resort today with Dewey Do, after the couple touched down at Queenstown Airport yesterday.

They appeared to have already been canyoning, hiking and taken a trip on the Skyline Gondola to enjoy a ride on the luge.

The couple have been married for more than five years.

The Texas-born interior designer puts his expertise to use on the popular Netflix show - a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran from 2003 to 2007.

Other stars spotted enjoying a summer trip in the resort since the start of the year include Riverdale actors Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa, and internationally-acclaimed British singer, Sam Smith.