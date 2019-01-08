Gordon Ramsay has come under fire over a recently resurfaced clip in which he makes numerous inappropriate remarks to Sofia Vergara and even slapped her thigh.

In the 2010 clip, Ramsay and Vergara appear together on The Tonight Show and an innocent chat about pizza takes a turn.

Vergara talks about how pizza isn't something you eat with utensils, then Ramsay replies: "You just grab it and stick it in."

She also talks about how she can't run due to her bad knees, but Ramsay makes reference to her breasts saying: "Yeah, you'll knock yourself out!"

Advertisement

Then later, while playfully arguing about dessert, Ramsay slapped Vergara's thigh, prompting her to hit him while yelling, "No touching!"

She also added in Spanish that he was disrespectful and that she never screams like that - to which Ramsay to responded: "Only in the bedroom?"

Vergara tries to position herself as far away from Ramsay as possible and is eventually forced to quiet him by saying: "OK, this is my interview."

But rather than back off, Ramsay gets up and squeezes next to Vergara in her chair.

The clip resurfaced this week after a fan tweeted it, writing: "Sofia Vergara didn't deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable."

Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/5xgxLLFZ8R — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) January 6, 2019

And other fans have been quick to slam the celebrity chef's behaviour:

Gordon Ramsey’s actions can be described the same way he describes food: pic.twitter.com/f1xP4wYD8w — Joseph (@joeyflores344) January 7, 2019

It sucks because if Sofia had smacked him upside the head like he deserved or tried to communicate to him in a serious manner that she was uncomfortable she would have been called a crazy or angry Latina. — ENIGMONSTER (@MonsterStan2) January 6, 2019