A new multi-city event is hitting New Zealand's summer festival circuit with lineups made up almost entirely of women, to celebrate International Women's Day.

The newly announced Milk and Honey Festival will span three cities and four venues, with more than 20 of New Zealand's hottest female and non-binary acts.

They'll also be performing with the help of crews which will also have a majority female makeup.

Tami Neilson, Bic Runga, Nadia Reid, Julia Deans and more will perform in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland on the same evening, for an event the likes of which New Zealand has never seen before.

Organisers Lani Purkis and Teresa Patterson say they hope the festival will celebrate women in the industry as well as encourage other women to join or take part.

"We really wanted to create something where younger girls and women have someone to look up to and aspire to, and something where women are very clearly visible in all parts of the event," they say.

The lineups for the inaugural Milk and Honey Festival are as follows:

MILK & HONEY AUCKLAND

POWERSTATION:

Tami Neilson, Nadia Reid, Julia Deans, Ria Hall and Sandy Mills (DJ)

WHAMMY/WINE CELLAR: Carb on carb, CHAII, Cheshire Grimm, Dead Little Penny, HEX, LEXXA, Randa, Sami Sisters, Tooms, Wax Chattels, Valkyrie

MILK & HONEY WELLINGTON

121 CLUB - Curated by Moments:

Alexa Casino (DJ), Half Queen, Peach Milk, Amy Jean

MILK & HONEY CHRISTCHURCH

BLUE SMOKE:

Bic Runga, French_concession

For more information and to buy tickets, see milkandhoneyfestival.co.nz