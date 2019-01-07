Bryan Singer has thanked the Golden Globes for honouring Bohemian Rhapsody as best film (drama) in yesterday's star-studded ceremony.

The sacked director took to Instagram to post a photo of himself sitting in a director's chair on the set of the film with the words: "What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress."

Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic of rock band Queen, before the film was finished, and did not attend the Golden Globes. He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher, but was credited for the film because of union rules, reported the Guardian.

The film won two Globes - including best actor (drama) for Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury in the film - shocking critics who had given the film poor reviews.

Singer's sacking followed rumours of on-set clashes with Malek, with Vanity Fair reporting, "he would shoot, he'd be exhausted, (so cinematographer) Tom Sigel would shoot."

The director claimed the split came because he wasn't given enough time off to spend time with a sick relative.

Bohemian Rhapsody beat Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk

and A Star Is Born to take out the top Golden Globes prize.