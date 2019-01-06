Funnyman Sir Bill Connolly has apologised to anyone who may have been upset at the news of what was thought to be his imminent death.

The 76-year-old has quashed any morbid rumours in a video capturing him happily playing a banjo while basking in the sun.

The video was posted by his New Zealand-born wife Pamela Stephenson captioned with one word: "Today.''

As he plays a few chords on the instrument, Sir Billy says: "Not dying, not dead, not slipping away.

Advertisement

"Sorry if I depressed ya - maybe I should've phrased it better,'' he says, as his wife chuckles behind the camera.

Sir Billy looks the picture of health in the video; looking fresh in a simple white T-shirt while sitting on a wicker chair on what appears to be a wharf overlooking the water.

A small vessel can be seen just behind him.

The video comes after speculation last week that the legendary Scottish comedian was near death; after he shared about his life on a new documentary.

The BBC series, made in Scotland, is due to be released in the UK.

In it, Sir Billy says his life is "slipping away'' and that he is now "near the end''.

Sir Billy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013 after minor surgery for prostate cancer.