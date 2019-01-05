Drake has come under fire over a video in which he is seen kissing and fondling a fan - even after learning she is only 17 years old.

In the recently resurfaced clip, which was filmed at a concert at the Ogden Theater in May 2010, the 32-year-old rapper is seen holding hands with the fan, touching her body and kissing her.

He then asked how old the fan was and she replied 17, prompting boos and yells from the audience.

Drake says: "I can't go to jail yet, man! 17? Why do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this… Well look, I had fun.

"I don't know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you."

He then kisses her several times before sending her off stage.

The video was shared again by a Twitter user on Saturday and has received intense backlash from fans.

Y’all better pray that Drake situation of him dating that 17 year old don’t pop back up later. We gone see who keeping the same energy — Flickens McCray (@Mickens__) January 4, 2019

Between this & Millie Bobby Brown are we gettin him up outta here now or waiting for the "Surviving Drake" documentary to come out in a decade? — v (@vorantvacuity) January 5, 2019

This follows similar backlash that came after 14-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, revealed Drake texted her regularly to give her advice about boys and says things like, "I miss you so much!"

when we found out drake, 31, is texting millie bobby brown, 14, talking bout "i miss you so much" pic.twitter.com/YkPdIdg4EK — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 18, 2018

It is absolutely creepy af that Drake, 32 years old, gives "advice on boys" to Millie Bobby Brown.

She is 14.



Am I taking crazy pills? In what world is this even remotely okay? — Fight me irl (@DefendInsanity) September 18, 2018

Millie Bobby Brown is innocent and probably has crush, but Drake has no business texting her "I miss you so much" — 🌹 FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) September 19, 2018

And Brown's revelation came just a week after Drake made headlines, when it was reported he was dating 18-year-old model Bella Harris.

The pair denied the claim.