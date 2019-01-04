The Chase is over for quiz star Paul Sinha, after he proposed to his partner Oliver this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the quiz master wrote: "'I proposed today. He said yes. Thus starts yet another diet."

But he later deleted the Tweet in an apparent bid to keep his partner's identity secret.

Sinha has previously revealed his partner is a fellow quizzer called Oliver and they are in an open relationship – but little else is known about him.

Advertisement

In a previous interview, Sinha said: "One of the advantages of being gay is that there is no traditional template for how you are meant to engage with your partner...

"Hetero relationships are based on the idea of procreation and offering a loving environment for your children, therefore by definition would mean monogamy."

Two years ago, the boffin star said marriage was not for him.

"I am passionately in support of it but it's not for me. I couldn't put my Hindu parents through the rigmarole of gay marriage," he said.

According to Sinha, he has always been openly gay, however, Chase viewers only picked up on the fact two years ago.

"They say homosexuality is the love that dare not speak its name, but I've been speaking its name relentlessly now for quite a long time and it seems like only because I've 'come out' on The Chase is anybody actually starting to listen, which I find really weird," he told the Daily Mail.