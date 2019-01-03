Another celeb has touched down in Queenstown.

Multi Grammy-winning British singer Sam Smith has been spotted enjoying the sun in Arrowtown.

His friend, Kiwi model Emma Champtaloup, posted a photo of Smith in Arrowtown on her Instagram account today.

Smith is seen pushing her baby in a stroller.

The singer flew into Auckland earlier this week.

He was last in New Zealand just two months ago, when he performed two shows in Auckland in November.

The visit comes a few days after Riverdale actors KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse rang in the New Year in Queenstown.

