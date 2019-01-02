Selena Gomez's workout classes reportedly cost $450 an hour.

The 26-year-old star works hard to keep herself in good shape and she's seemingly happy to spend a pretty penny on her keep-fit sessions, which include a Hot Pilates class.

A source told E! News: "She loves that the heat truly cleanses her body and she has been feeling much better since going frequently."



The classes reportedly take place in 95-degree heated studios and the participants are encouraged to use light weights and resistance bands to help sculpt their figure.

An insider explained that the overarching ambition behind the energy-sapping routine is to release stress and to increase flexibility.

Meanwhile, Selena recently reveled she is "excited for the new year" following her trip to rehab.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after suffering an "emotional breakdown" due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant.

But according to an insider, Selena is now feeling much more positive and is determined to make the most of her opportunities in 2019.

An insider explained: "She's feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She's doing well and is feeling great. She's following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends."

The brunette beauty has reportedly started "going to church", and is "working with several professionals" who are helping her put together a routine so she can stay healthy.

The source added: "[She is] going to church and surrounding herself with the right people. She is working with several professionals that are helping her focus on being positive and staying healthy.

"She is spending time with them daily and has a strong support system in place."

-Bang! Showbiz