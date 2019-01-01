He's the star of new superhero flick, Aquaman, and according to public votes, he's number one on the list of the world's 100 Most Handsome Men.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Momoa was born in Hawaii, is married to former Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet, 51, and is currently enjoying much attention since the release of his DC Comics character Aquaman as a solo film.

The awards, established in 1990 by British film critic TC Candler, depend on annual submissions and have 1.4 million followers across multiple social media platforms.

This year, while Momoa topped the list, Leonardo DiCaprio, a heart throb of days gone by it seems, dropped to last place. Brad Pitt didn't make the cut at all.

Instead, the awards, which pride themselves on diversity, listed South Korean pop star Jeon Jung-kook at number two and actor Idris Elba in third place. People magazine named Elba 2018's sexiest man alive.

Meanwhile a 29-year-old Swedish YouTube star, Felix Kjellberg, ranked fourth while better known soccer star David Beckham came in at 13th place.

Two former One Direction stars, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, made the list at 20th and 85th places respectively.

In previous years the awards have seen Marion Cottilard and Jourdan Dunn take the title and according to Candler's website: "Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country specific.

"The list attempts to inform and broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it."