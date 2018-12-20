The 66-year-old film producer and his attorneys had attempted to have the charges dismissed, but Judge James Burke rebuffed the request at a court room in New York on Thursday.

Weinstein has been charged with raping a woman in a hotel room in March 2013, while he's also been charged with forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

From left to right, American film producers Bob Weinstein and his brother Harvey Weinstein of Miramax Films, New York City, 21st April 1989. Photo / Getty

Weinstein's lawyers had argued that the case had been "irreparably tainted" by the conduct of Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who has been accused by the producer's camp of interfering with a witness and an accuser.

But, according to prosecutors, there is "ample evidence" for Weinstein to stand trial.

The prosecutors have also insisted DiGaudio's alleged behaviour hasn't tainted the case.

Weinstein has denied the allegations of non-consensual sex.

Meanwhile, the movie mogul recently admitted he's experienced "the worst nightmare" of his life over the last 12 months.

Weinstein has been exiled from Hollywood after being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women after an expose was published in the New York Times newspaper in October 2017.

In an email sent out to several people he previously worked with, he wrote: "I've had one hell of a year... The worst nightmare of my life.

As you can see from these articles, the police have played a very difficult role in my investigation. All 3 police officers have either been retired or repositioned from the SVU. The articles are self-explanatory but I'd like to speak to you on the phone if you have some time.

"There is more to this story... I appreciate your confidentiality.

"Have a read of these articles. I wish I didn't have to ask but I'd be very appreciative of your time. Best, Harvey (sic)"