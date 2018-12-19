Broadcaster and journalist Jenny Suo will front 1 News Tonight in 2019.

Suo has worked for TVNZ for just over a year. Before that, she was a reporter with Three for eight years and most recently hosted Newshub Late.

At TVNZ, Suo has worked as a reporter for 1 News and a newsreader for Breakfast and 1 News Tonight.

"I am incredibly excited to join the talented and hardworking team at 1 News Tonight," says Suo. "It is an honour and a privilege to tell the stories that matter to New Zealanders."

TVNZ Head of News and Current Affairs John Gillespie says: "It's great Jenny will be fronting Tonight in 2019. Jenny is an excellent and much respected broadcaster, both as a talented reporter and presenter."

1 News Tonight airs each weekday from 10.30pm on TVNZ 1. Suo begins her role from January 21, 2019.