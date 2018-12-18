The Big Bang Theory

star Mayim Bialik says she is struggling to deal with the imminent end of the long-running sitcom, which is wrapping up after season 12.

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, told In Touch magazine that it's been "hard" to imagine the end of the show.

"It's emotional," she said. "Every week kind of feels like, 'This is the last time we'll be doing this kind of script.' It's been such a long run, and so it's kind of hard to imagine life after this."

Advertisement

In August, Bialik responded to the news that the show was ending on her personal website, writing that she was "very sad".

"Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4," she wrote. "I love my job. I love my castmates and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff and our amazing fans.

"This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She's a riot. She's me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik (second from left) says she's finding the end of the show "emotional". Photo / supplied

"But my paying job — the one you know me for — is ending and yes: It's very sad. I fear it's going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability."

Entertainment Weekly has reported that the show is ending because star Jim Parsons was ready to walk away from the sitcom.

The Big Bang Theory's final season will wrap up in 2019.