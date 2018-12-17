Recorded Music New Zealand has released the official end-of-year NZ Music charts for 2018, measuring the top international and local music of the year.

Our favourites?

Ed Sheeran and Drake top the list, with Six60 taking the title of our favourite local act.

Sheeran's 2017 album Divide topped the 2018 album charts for the second year in a row, after beginning the year at number one and not dropping out of the Top 10 all year.

Drake secured the top spot of the 2018 singles chart with his single God's Plan, which spent nine consecutive weeks at number one.

Meanwhile, Six60 secured the top two spots on the New Zealand albums list with Six60 EP and Six60 (2) respectively - the latter of which was released in 2015.

The five-piece band also dominated the New Zealand singles countdown, taking the top three spots with Vibes, Don't Give It Up and Closer.

Recorded Music NZ CEO Damian Vaughan says New Zealand is able to hold its own against international heavyweights on the charts.

"As a nation we punch above our weight in terms of producing some of the best music in the world. It's been a massive year for Six60 alongside other homegrown artists such as Drax Project and Sons of Zion," he says.

See the top albums, singles and Kiwi albums below:

Top 10 Albums:

1. Ed Sheeran - Divide

2. The Greatest Showman Ensemble - The Greatest Showman OST

3. Six60 - Six60 EP

4. Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

5. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born OST

6. Drake - Scorpion

7. Xxxtentacion - ?

8. Pink - Beautiful Trauma

9. Eminem - Kamikaze

10. Post Malone - Stoney

Top 10 Singles:

1. Drake - God's Plan

2. Ed Sheeran - Perfect

3. 5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood

4. Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Psycho

5. Khalid and Normani - Love Lies

6. Post Malone - I Fall Apart

7. Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be

8. Maroon 5. ft. Cardi B - Girls Like You

9. Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

10. Post Malone - Better Now

Top 5 New Zealand Albums:

1. Six60 - Six60 EP

2. Six60 - Six60 (2)

3. Lorde - Melodrama

4. Moana OST

5. Marlon Williams - Make Way For Love

The full lists are available here.