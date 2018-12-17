Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss have performed a song from the hit movie A Star Is Born together and it has absolutely blown us away.
The talented pair recently reunited for a musical tour together and during their on-stage act busted out a beautiful rendition of Shallows, originally sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
In the video, taken by a fan during their San Francisco show, Lea and Darren had the crowd cheering for their stunning harmonies.
Seriously, their singing will give you chills!
This article was originally published by The Hits and is republished here with permission.