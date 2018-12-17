Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss have performed a song from the hit movie A Star Is Born together and it has absolutely blown us away.

The talented pair recently reunited for a musical tour together and during their on-stage act busted out a beautiful rendition of Shallows, originally sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

In the video, taken by a fan during their San Francisco show, Lea and Darren had the crowd cheering for their stunning harmonies.

Seriously, their singing will give you chills!

