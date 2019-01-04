Olivia Coleman says Rachel Weisz helped her cope with sex scenes in The Favourite. She talks to Michele Manelis.

Did you know much about Queen Anne before you took on this role?

Actually, I knew nothing about Queen Anne. I can't remember that being a subject we covered at school which is extraordinary because actually she's such a fascinating character. I'd have probably listened unusually well at school had we studied her.

She had a terribly rough time with all the miscarriages, the stillborns, the two daughters who died as toddlers and the son who survived to only age 11. And also, her same sex love affairs. She seemed to live a life of extreme ups and downs.

To lose 17 children is unimaginably awful, just horrendous. So yes, take comfort wherever you can but I think she was in love with Sarah Churchill (Weisz). From the letters that were found which were very explicitly loving, it seems very much that she was gay and in love with Sarah. She might have also been in love with her husband. She might just love the person that she's with rather than their gender.

How difficult were the sex scenes?

I find any scenes like that incredibly embarrassing. But because we had a rehearsal process we'd all become such good friends by the time we started filming that we sort of giggled our way through it. And it's no hardship kissing Rachel Weisz. Had we not had that rehearsal process it would have been a different kettle of fish. Like, How'd you do? And then hands up the skirt. But it was like mates having to get through something which was embarrassing but necessary for the film and so we supported each other.

Now you're playing England's current queen in the upcoming season of The Crown. Of course, we all know what Queen Elizabeth II looks like, her mannerisms etc. that must make it more challenging than Queen Anne?

Yes. We all know what she looks like and so I have to try and adopt some things that we recognise as her. Luckily, Queen Anne is not on film so I could pretty much do what I liked and no one could challenge it and that say she didn't walk like that because nobody knows.

How do you feel about the royal family now?

I wouldn't want their job for anything in the world. I admire what they do because there's no choice in the matter.

What makes this story relevant today, 300 years after Queen Anne lived?

I think what's extraordinary is that we all seem to think we invented sex and of course we didn't. And the fact that these women were in love with each other, and had their loves and their losses, it just reminds us that it all happened in a time when they weren't allowed to be open about how they felt. It's all still relevant.

How did your family take it when you told them you wanted to become an actor?

My mum would still like me to do a sensible job. (laughs) They said, 'I suppose you'll give it a year.' I said, 'No, I'm going to give it 10 or 20 years. It's all I can do. I'm so rubbish at everything else.' They're all right with it now.

What do you like doing away from acting?

I love being at home. I like eating; I'm a terrible cook. My husband's a great cook, actually. I love my job so I feel like I'm allowed not to do much else when I'm not working. I love being with my family. I love animals.

There are many differences between Queen Anne and Queen Elizabeth II – what's the most obvious for you?

It's harder to play the current queen. For me, she doesn't emote so Queen Anne was easier in a way because she was allowed to feel things very deeply but Queen Elizabeth was told she had to be everybody's rock, she has to be strong for everybody which I find difficult. They could not be more different.

Have you ever met anyone in the royal family?

I did accidentally meet the queen. I went to a British Film Institute reception at Windsor and I just thought it would be film people meeting and having a chat. And then we ended up in a queue around the corner, and there was the Queen and Prince Phillip. I went, 'Oh shit!' (laughs). I was told not to overdo it, just a little bow, but it went wrong. I didn't cover myself in glory, I did it quite badly. It wasn't really meeting, it was a shaking of the hand and a bugger off kind of thing.

The royals have changed a lot over the years, certainly when it comes to marriage.

Yes. I think with Harry and Meghan and there was another royal wedding recently, Princess Eugenie, we seem to be working out that love is what you're meant to have, not the correct bloodline. We're not horses. It's going in a very good direction.

Do you worry that Queen Elizabeth will be watching you in The Crown?

Yeah, thanks for that! If she's watching, I hope she's not going 'Oh God!' I hope I'm doing her proud.

Looks like you may be walking a few red carpets at award's time coming soon. How do you prepare?

I need to feel strong and confident. I pretend I'm someone else, a slightly braver person than I am.

&frac; The Favourite is in cinemas now.