Ruby Rose was rushed to hospital after getting a silicon earplug stuck in her ear.

The 'Meg' star was filming in Hungary on Wednesday (12.12.18) when the accident took place, and admitted she used to tease her co-stars about how painful it actually is having the device lodged inside the ear canal.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I've had a couple co-stars end up in hospital because of ear plugs from films with gunfire and other loud noises [that] ended up being lodged in their ear canals. I always made fun of them ... I will never make fun of them again!"

Ruby Rose.

The 32-year-old actress-and-model spent an hour in the medical facility and it took three doctors to finally release the plastic accessory.

Ruby felt extra uneasy as the hospital felt like it was in a horror movie.

She said: "I have a silicon ear plug inside my damn brain and I think this is the scariest hospital I've ever seen."

Alongside a picture of herself in the waiting room, she quipped: "If you never see me again ... I hope my organs went to wonderful people."

She was then free to go after "fainting", "crying" and "screaming" throughout the removal of the earplug.

She added: "It took over an hour, three doctors and a lot of screaming, crying and fainting to remove what had become glue around my ear drum - but they did it!"

Ruby Rose attends the European premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage' on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

She then quipped: "Now, to fix my TV ... it doesn't seem to have sound working."

It's not known what project Ruby was filming, but she is currently in the pre-production stage of the highly-anticipated 'Batwoman' TV series, in which she portrays the first lesbian superheroine.