Jason Momoa arrived at the Aquaman premiere today in style, performing a haka for those watching the red carpet in Los Angeles.
The actor stripped off his jacket and began leading the powerful haka as the crowd cheered.
Momoa, who is from Hawaii, brought the Pacific Island culture to the Hollywood red carpet with his performance of Ka Mate and people on the internet couldn't get enough of it.
New Zealand's own Temuera Morrison, who plays Aquaman's dad in the film, joined Momoa for the haka.
Advertisement
People on Twitter loved Momoa's warrior moves, with the actor getting a number of virtual standing ovations.
The movie hits New Zealand cinemas on Boxing Day.