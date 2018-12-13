Jason Momoa arrived at the Aquaman premiere today in style, performing a haka for those watching the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The actor stripped off his jacket and began leading the powerful haka as the crowd cheered.

Momoa, who is from Hawaii, brought the Pacific Island culture to the Hollywood red carpet with his performance of Ka Mate and people on the internet couldn't get enough of it.

Jason Mamoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Aquaman at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand's own Temuera Morrison, who plays Aquaman's dad in the film, joined Momoa for the haka.

Advertisement

People on Twitter loved Momoa's warrior moves, with the actor getting a number of virtual standing ovations.

@gillies20 - it’s impossible to describe how powerful it is to hear the Haka performed for anyone who grew up in New Zealand or the Pacific Islands. — Shahir Daud (@ShahirDaud) December 13, 2018

The movie hits New Zealand cinemas on Boxing Day.