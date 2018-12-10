Mel B has undergone emergency surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a hand injury.

The 43-year-old singer was forced to cancel a signing of her new memoir 'Brutally Honest' in New York City after revealing she'd been rushed to hospital for urgent care, though she didn't explain how she'd acquired her injuries.

Posting a photo of herself at the hospital with her arm in a purple sling, she wrote: "Thank you to all the wonderful nurses drs and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital i've been staying at.

"Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care, to having had to have over 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling.

Advertisement

"I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I appolagise to each and everyone of you who bough there ticket to meet me today.

"I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise, but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and i'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs.

"Ohhh the pain, but I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!! thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital. (sic)"

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker later posted a gif of herself alongside her Spice Girls bandmates Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C when they visited her in hospital after her surgery.

Alongside the moving image, she wrote: "When your besties show up to hospital with hugs and laughter and ALOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls (sic)"